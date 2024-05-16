Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,340,000 after acquiring an additional 364,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,473,000 after buying an additional 343,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 669.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 114,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,190.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $175.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $941,408. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

