Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Donaldson worth $57,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Donaldson news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donaldson news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

