Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,311,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

AON stock opened at $287.75 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

