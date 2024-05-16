Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,791 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $191.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.