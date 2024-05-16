Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,097 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 448,074 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,929,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,604,000 after purchasing an additional 78,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

