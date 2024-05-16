Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,386,314 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.63% of DXC Technology worth $193,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,992,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,409 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $19.71 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

