QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

