QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.25.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.40 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.