Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 4,219 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $54.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

