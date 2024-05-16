Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 24,898 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $52,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 44,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOG

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.