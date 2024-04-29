M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.00

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.10), with a volume of 9812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

M Winkworth Trading Down 3.4 %

M Winkworth Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,353.85 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

