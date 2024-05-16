Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $157.44.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,821,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $1,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

