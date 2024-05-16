Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 535,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.99 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

