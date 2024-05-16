Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,553 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,781,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Entergy by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 159,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $112.59 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $113.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

