Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 255.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $190,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.28 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.60.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

