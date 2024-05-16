Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,322 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

