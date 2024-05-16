Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,983,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 247,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Navient worth $185,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 156.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

