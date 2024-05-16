Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $51,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,052 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 784.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $28,384,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 898,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 154,364 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,898,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,945,000 after buying an additional 134,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $173.45 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

