Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $97.87 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $100.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

