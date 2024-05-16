Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,096 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

