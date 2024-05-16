Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $323.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $325.11.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

