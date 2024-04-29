Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Close Brothers Group Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $25.41.
About Close Brothers Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.