Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Close Brothers Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

About Close Brothers Group

Featured Articles

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

