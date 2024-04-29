Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Banca Mediolanum stock remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

