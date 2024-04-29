Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Banca Mediolanum stock remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $10.45.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Mediolanum
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.