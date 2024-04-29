Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Increases By 38.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 1,643,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

BYD Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of BYDDF traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 89,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,823. BYD has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

