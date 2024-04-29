Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Increases By 38.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 1,643,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.
BYD Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of BYDDF traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 89,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,823. BYD has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93.
About BYD
