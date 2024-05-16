International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

IBM traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $169.13. 2,085,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,834. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $123.47 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.45 and a 200-day moving average of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

