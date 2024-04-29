Ewa LLC Sells 163,225 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ewa LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,225 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,846,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $69.43. 623,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

