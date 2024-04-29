Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,067,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,866. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

