Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the March 31st total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Solvay Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS SVYSF traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. Solvay has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $122.42.
About Solvay
