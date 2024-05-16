Apexium Financial LP Acquires 1,992 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $141,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $531.23. 5,522,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $534.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

