Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
Imperial Brands Stock Performance
IMBBY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $25.48.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.