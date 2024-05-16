Apexium Financial LP Purchases Shares of 100,112 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $23,664,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $1,444,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.80. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

