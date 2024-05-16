Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $211,000 Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Nextracker by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,441 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 388,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298,088 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 188,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,371 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextracker Stock Down 4.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Nextracker stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,684. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXT

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.