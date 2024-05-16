Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $223,000 in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 1.3 %

Leonardo DRS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 248,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,076. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

