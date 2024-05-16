Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $179,000 Holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paymentus by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of PAY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,809. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

