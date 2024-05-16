Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $138,000 Investment in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VTEX by 57.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VTEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. 644,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. VTEX has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About VTEX

(Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.