Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) to Issue $2.00 Dividend

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Everest Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Everest Group has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Group to earn $68.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.
Everest Group Stock Up 3.5 %
Everest Group stock traded up $13.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $388.27. The stock had a trading volume of 353,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,179. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on EG. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.
Everest Group Company Profile
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
