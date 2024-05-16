Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) to Issue $2.00 Dividend

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Everest Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Everest Group has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Group to earn $68.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Everest Group stock traded up $13.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $388.27. The stock had a trading volume of 353,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,179. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EG. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.