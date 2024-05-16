Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of GRNT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 478,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $843.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,633 shares in the company, valued at $510,206.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought 14,250 shares of company stock worth $88,440 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

