The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 307,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PG traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,793,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,167. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

