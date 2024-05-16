LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
LINKBANCORP Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ LNKB traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $248.00 million, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday.
LINKBANCORP Company Profile
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
