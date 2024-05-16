Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Shopify were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,603,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

