Choreo LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,143. The company has a market capitalization of $379.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

