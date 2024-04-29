Ewa LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ewa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Ewa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.08. 1,843,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,325. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

