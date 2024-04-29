Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $370.50

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370.50 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.56), with a volume of 638818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.45).

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.94) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hunting from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 450 ($5.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.26) to GBX 365 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 407 ($5.03).

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of £609.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 327.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 302.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,454.55%.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.74), for a total value of £87,748.80 ($108,385.38). Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

