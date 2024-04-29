Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,785 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,307,000. Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $6,335,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $15,751,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.06. The company had a trading volume of 940,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,460. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

