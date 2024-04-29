Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.20. 4,821,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,481,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.