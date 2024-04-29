Ewa LLC Buys Shares of 1,175 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ewa LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,071. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $193.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

