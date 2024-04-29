Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ewa LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

NYSE AME traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $177.17. 330,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

