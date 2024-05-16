FY2024 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avnet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the company will earn $5.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.23. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avnet Stock Performance

Avnet stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. Avnet has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1,113.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

