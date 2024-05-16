Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Vertu Motors Price Performance
Shares of LON:VTU opened at GBX 79.10 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £267.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,123.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. Vertu Motors has a 12-month low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.02 ($1.11).
Vertu Motors Company Profile
