Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vertu Motors Price Performance

Shares of LON:VTU opened at GBX 79.10 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £267.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,123.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. Vertu Motors has a 12-month low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.02 ($1.11).

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.