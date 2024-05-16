Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

BOLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 878.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

